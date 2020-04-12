The extension for 30 days of a mayoral declaration of local disaster with regard to the coronavirus pandemic, along with its expanded resolutions, is expected to gain approval Monday during a videoconference meeting of Paris City Council.
At the 5:30 p.m. meeting, councilors also are expected to take action on funds collected as a result of a 1% fee on cable bills as well as the placement of a stop sign to stop eastbound traffic at the intersection of Stone Avenue and Lewis Lane.
Citizens desiring to submit comments during Citizens’ Forum should submit those comments by email to jellis@paristexas.gov no later than noon Monday. Residents wanting to join the meeting should access www.zoom.us with a Meeting ID 242 528 382, password 951.
Other agenda items include several zoning change requests and the payment of $105,942 to Richard Drake Construction to close out the Church Street project.
In closed session, councilors are to discuss possible economic incentives for J. Skinner Bakery and a Portland, Oregon, plastics firm known locally as Project Rainwater Falls.
