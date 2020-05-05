MAY 2 to MAY 5
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
May 2
3:17 to 3:34 a.m.: 2410 Stillhouse Road.
5:48 to 6:16 p.m.: 1735 30th St. NE.
May 4
8:57 to 9:20 p.m., 1358 Sperry Ave.
Vehicle Fire
May 1
5:04 to 5:50 p.m.: 865 Deshong Drive.
First Responder
May 1
4:50 to 4:59 p.m.: 595 Laurel Lane.
8:25 to 8:41 p.m.: 100 W. Neagle Ave.
8:35 to 8:55 p.m.: 1400 Fitzhugh Ave.
10:25 to 10:46 p.m.: 825 S. Main St.
May 2
1:30 to 1:49 a.m.: 3045
Wood Hollow.
12:17 to 12:29 p.m.: 2255 E. Cherry St.
3:24 to 3:58 p.m.: 540 17th St. SE.
5:16 to 5:16 p.m. 2183 E. Cherry St.
5:56 to 6:27 p.m.: 2449 Simpson St.
7:05 to 7:24 p.m.: 852 13th St. SE.
8:54 to 8:54 p.m.: 7100 FM 1500.
May 3
7:38 to 7:41 p.m.: 585 25th St. NE.
May 4
6:01 to 6:45 a.m., 2097 FR 2352.
1:55 to 2:34 p.m., 3550 NE Loop 286.
6:54 to 7:12 p.m., 345 6th St. NE.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
May 4
7:44 to 8:22 p.m., 720 33rd St. SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
May 1
11:11 to 11:24 a.m.: 2475 N.
Main St.
9:39 to 9:57 p.m.: 2020 Lamar Ave.
May 3
1:35 to 1:37 a.m.: 200 7th St. SW.
Public Service
May 1
9:30 to 9:42 a.m.: 825 S. Main St.
10:52 to 11:26 a.m.: 2800 Lewis Lane.
May 2
3:09 to 3:27 a.m.: 3045 Wood Hollow.
8:59 to 9:17 a.m.: 3045 Wood Hollow.
May 4
6:36 to 7:04 a.m., 340 21st St. NE.
11:40 to 11:46 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
10:34 to 10. 42 p.m., 2315 W. Kaufman St.
