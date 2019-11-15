Travis “Tab” Barber, 84, of Paris, died at 8:58 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Brentwood Terrace Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
A graveside service is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Woodland Cemetery with the Rev. Wade White officiating. No formal visitation will be observed. However, the body will be available for viewing Saturday afternoon until service time on Sunday. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Tab was born on May 4, 1935, in Paris, to Lee Roy and Viola Lambert Barber.
He was a carpenter by trade and owned and operated Tab’s Portable Buildings. Mr. Barber was married to Linda Gail Maddox who preceded him in death on Aug. 13, 2010.
Survivors include three children, Zana Heffernan and husband, Dennis, Darrell Bruce and Christi Bruce; his special daughter-in-law, Sally Bruce; 10 grandchildren, Jeremy Heffernan and wife, Jennifer, Gabriel Heffernan, Hunter Bruce, Madeline Bruce, Heather Wells and husband, Nic, Britni Sealey, Patrick Allmon and wife, Brianne, Stephanie Boutwell and husband, Shawn, Jason Barber and wife, Ashley and KC Barber and wife, Hannah; numerous great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth Barber; and one sister, Pat Crane.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Pamela Allmon and Lynn Barber; two grandchildren, Ellen Bruce and Jennifer Moyer; two brothers, Harold and Bill Barber; and two sisters, Virginia and Alta.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Fl.17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made to the Barber family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
