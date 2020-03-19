With schools across the nation turning to online studies due to the coronavirus, some internet service providers are offering free or reduced plans for a limited time to help parents get access for their children at home.
Suddenlink, a subsidiary of Altice, is implementing a flexible plan that will get qualifying households that do not currently have internet two months of free broadband connectivity. It’s offering free installation for those with children in grades K-12 or college students displaced by the coronavirus precautions. If a customer chooses to continue the plan after the first two months, the price will be heavily discounted from Suddenlink’s normal $14.99 a month, the company said. Additionally, Suddenlink is not going to terminate the Wifi plans for small businesses unable to pay their bills due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We know that our connectivity services, especially broadband and voice, are essential for fostering learning for students, powering our local businesses, and keeping our communities connected,” Altice USA CEO Dexter Goei said. “Altice USA is proud to do its part in ensuring that customers and businesses in our service areas have reliable access to the connectivity services that are critically important during this rapidly evolving public health situation.”
AT&T Communications is also making extra steps to ensure customers at home can access the outside world. It has suspended all data caps for home internet customers, and it is continuing to offer a discounted plan for limited-income families.
“I want you to know that AT&T will continue to do everything we can do to help. I truly believe that together we can help slow the spread of the coronavirus and lessen its impact. And once we do that, it is only a matter of time before we get our communities back to normal,” said Jeff McElfresh, the CEO of AT&T.
Other area internet service providers that responded to requests about their plans for service during the health pandemic are deliberating different plans for serving displaced students.
Schools are also providing options for disadvantaged students through worksheets and packets designed to help keep a student caught up on assignments.
“The district has set forth a contingency plan as we begin at-home learning while students are away from the classroom. Our teachers are preparing for distance learning that will begin next week. Instructional packets for students who do not have internet access will be distributed on Monday, March 23 from 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. and 5:00 – 6:00 p.m,” stated a letter sent from the North Lamar ISD Superintendent Kelli Stewart.
Similar set-ups were announced for Paris ISD, Chisum ISD, Detroit ISD, Trinity Christian Academy, Honey Grove ISD, Clarksville ISD and Cooper ISD. Individual plan availability is currently listed on each district’s website.
For students who are unable to obtain internet access, there are several open Wi-Fi hotspots in the community, such as the Paris Public Library. The library also offers computer access.
“And a lot of people don’t know that we have Wi-Fi,” said Priscilla McAnally, the library director. “Now, we do have like preschool and school-aged kids online resources that can help them while they are out of school: Miss Humblebee's Academy and the other one is Scholastic Teachables.”
However, because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are suggesting social distancing as the primary way to stem the spread of COVID-19, the library may serve better as a temporary source of internet rather than a permanent solution.
To learn more about Suddenlink services, call 888-822-5151 or visit suddenlink.com. For more on AT&T, call 866-861-6075 or visit att.com.
