Lamar County is in for a treat Saturday night when the Davidson family gathers for a family reunion concert. Anyone who has been around these parts very long will remember The Davidson Sisters.
Earlier this week, Dustin May contacted me about the concert, which begins at 6 p.m. at the Blossom Church of God, 255 N. Cedar St. in Blossom — turn north on FM 196 off Highway 82. A fan of country gospel, I was blown away when I learned about the history of this family and how many of the groups playing today are third- and fourth-generation members of the musically gifted “Davidson Clan.”
Here are some of the things I learned.
Smith and Tora Walker called Cunningham home, where they raised 11 children — J.T. Davidson, Melba Bestul, Alva Seat, Joe Lee Davidson, Judy Booth, LaJuan Newman, Harold Davidson, Linda Hines, Laura Miller, Charles Davidson and Jackie Davidson. Those 11 children grew up, married, had children of their own and only one moved away to Arkansas. The rest of Smith and Tora’s children continued to call Lamar County home.
Large does not begin to explain how “large” this family is — at latest count 261 grandchildren, great, great-great and great-great-great grandchildren. Although descendants are all over the state and into Arkansas, they all share a common bond in music.
The original siblings started out playing on the front porch of the old homeplace in Cunningham, then at school events and medicine shows, taking their music all over the United States for more than 40 years as they sang and spread the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Today, several families of the “Davidson Clan” still travel and sing gospel music. Six of the 11 children have passed away, leaving this legacy to the remaining siblings who have passed the mantle to their children and grandchildren.
Saturday’s concert will feature the remaining three Davidson Sisters — Judy Booth, LaJuan Newman and Laura Miller — as well as Davidson descendents. Included will be Linda Musgrove and family, Treda Norwood and family, the Daniel Hines Family Band, The Hines Sisters (Laurinda, Lela, Carolyn), Marty Booth, Dustin May, Amber Norwood Galloway, Charity Musgrove Belcher and many, many more.
Free and open to the public, the concert will be a special treat as this gifted family comes together for a night of fellowship and gospel music. I plan to attend, and hope to see you there.
