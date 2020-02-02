Good morning, Red River Valley!
Hopefully you enjoyed Saturday's sunny skies because there's more in store for today. But as Gulf moisture rolls in on south southwest winds - with gusts up to 20 mph - we should see increasing clouds as the high gets to around 73 degrees.
The cloud cover will continue to build into the overnight period as the low falls only to about 50 degrees.
"A high cloud canopy should continue to thicken over the area tonight into early Monday morning, as we transition to southwest flow aloft with periodic mid level impulses scooting northeast across the area," the National Weather Service stated in forecast discussion. "Mostly cloudy and breezy conditions will result in a mild Sunday night with lows by Monday morning only falling into the upper 40s and 50s by daybreak."
Despite a mostly cloudy sky forecast for Monday, along with a 20% chance for showers, the high should reach 65. At times strong winds are likely to continue with sustained speeds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. The night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low of about 58 degrees.
The warm up continues. Have a great Sunday!
