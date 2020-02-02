Good morning, Red River Valley!

Hopefully you enjoyed Saturday's sunny skies because there's more in store for today. But as Gulf moisture rolls in on south southwest winds - with gusts up to 20 mph - we should see increasing clouds as the high gets to around 73 degrees. 

The cloud cover will continue to build into the overnight period as the low falls only to about 50 degrees. 

"A high cloud canopy should continue to thicken over the area tonight into early Monday morning, as we transition to southwest flow aloft with periodic mid level impulses scooting northeast across the area," the National Weather Service stated in forecast discussion. "Mostly cloudy and breezy conditions will result in a mild Sunday night with lows by Monday morning only falling into the upper 40s and 50s by daybreak."

Despite a mostly cloudy sky forecast for Monday, along with a 20% chance for showers, the high should reach 65. At times strong winds are likely to continue with sustained speeds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. The night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low of about 58 degrees. 

The warm up continues. Have a great Sunday!

Winter Weather Midweek.jpg

An arctic cold front will surge through the region late Tuesday. In areas along and northwest of a line from Ranger to Gainesville, a cold rain may transition to sleet and snow Tuesday night through Wednesday. This is the area with the greatest potential for accumulating snow/sleet and slick spots on bridges. Farther east, including Dallas/Fort Worth and Sherman/Denison, a wintry mix will be possible Wednesday into Wednesday night. For Central and East Texas, including Waco and Temple/Killeen, a cold rain should prevail, but a snowflake or sleet pellet may briefly mix with the rain. In addition to the precipitation, wind chills will fall into the teens and 20s on Wednesday.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.