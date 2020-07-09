Good morning, Red River Valley!
With a subtropical summer high pressure system just off to our west, we're going to see hot and muggy conditions continue for a few days. That high pressure will keep skies mostly sunny today as the high gets into the mid-90s. With Gulf moisture riding in on south winds 5 to 10 mph, we're going to see our heat index reading hit at least 106, and that will spark a heat advisory that will be be in effect from 1 p.m. today through at least 8 p.m. Saturday.
Tonight will be mostly clear and humid with lows in the mid-70s, and that will set us up for a sunny, humid Friday with highs again reaching the mid-90s. We should see heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon before temps fall off for the mostly clear night. The low will again be in the mid-70s.
Saturday will likely be the hottest day. It'll be sunny, hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. All combined should drive the heat index reading to 113. The night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 70s.
Stay cool, and enjoy your Thursday!
