Thursday Weather.jpg
Rain chances will dwindle today as better moisture gets pushed farther eastward. There could be some isolated showers mainly across our eastern counties this morning, otherwise skies will become mostly sunny with temperatures climbing back into the mid 90s. Heat index values will range between 100-104 degrees this afternoon.
 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley! 

With a subtropical summer high pressure system just off to our west, we're going to see hot and muggy conditions continue for a few days. That high pressure will keep skies mostly sunny today as the high gets into the mid-90s. With Gulf moisture riding in on south winds 5 to 10 mph, we're going to see our heat index reading hit at least 106, and that will spark a heat advisory that will be be in effect from 1 p.m. today through at least 8 p.m. Saturday. 

Tonight will be mostly clear and humid with lows in the mid-70s, and that will set us up for a sunny, humid Friday with highs again reaching the mid-90s. We should see heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon before temps fall off for the mostly clear night. The low will again be in the mid-70s.

This weekend.jpg
Hot and dry weather will continue into the weekend, with triple- digit high temperatures expected region wide. Heat index values will be over 105 degrees. Be sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in shaded areas if you're outdoors!

Saturday will likely be the hottest day. It'll be sunny, hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. All combined should drive the heat index reading to 113. The night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 70s.

Stay cool, and enjoy your Thursday!

Heat Safety.jpg
With the heat increasing by the weekend, we want to make sure everyone takes the necessary steps to protect themselves, coworkers, family, friends and pets.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.