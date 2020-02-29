Happy Leap Day, Red River Valley!
Sun and 70s, that's what we've got in store for today. High pressure remains in place, but a low will work its way over the region today and that will allow for winds to come from the south. The high should be around 72 with south winds increasing from 5 mph to 15 mph in the afternoon.
The National Weather Service is warning of an increasing fire danger today thanks to low humidity and the breeze. It also warns boaters to beware of choppy waters as winds pick up.
With Gulf moisture riding the southern winds, tonight will become mostly cloudy. That will insulate us somewhat, keeping the low from falling below 52 degrees. Gusty winds will continue with sustained speeds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.
Sunday will continue to be mostly cloudy with a high around 70. The wind will pick up some speed to 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. That's approaching wind advisory criteria, though it does fall just short.
Again, the clouds will insulate the region and keep the low to around 60 mph as gusty winds continue Sunday night.
Rain chances return Monday, but hey, that's on Monday. Have a great, sunny Saturday!
