PJC EMS students donate stuffed animals
The students had collected them throughout the fall semester. Shown from left are Misty Partin, City of Paris EMS Director Kent Klinkerman, Dayton Lewis, Elijah Hubbard, Clint Wesson, Melissa Walker, and Nicholas Forga.

Students from the Emergency Medical Services program at Paris Junior College recently visited The City of Paris EMS offices to donate stuffed animals. 

