Classroom of children

Students work hard every year to pass the STARR test.

 Stock Photo

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday he would waive testing requirements for this year’s STAAR exam, as schools expect to be closed at least through April if not through the end of the year, due to coronavirus.

He also said he would ask the federal government to waive federal testing requirements, which apply to all states.

The federal government has previously said it would give out targeted waivers from testing for areas where the disease has had significant impact.

"Texas STAAR test requirements waived due to coronavirus outbreak" was first published at https://www.texastribune.org/2020/03/16/texas-staar-test-requirements-waived-due-coronavirus-outbreak/ by The Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune is proud to celebrate 10 years of exceptional journalism for an exceptional state.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.