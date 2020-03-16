Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday he would waive testing requirements for this year’s STAAR exam, as schools expect to be closed at least through April if not through the end of the year, due to coronavirus.
He also said he would ask the federal government to waive federal testing requirements, which apply to all states.
The federal government has previously said it would give out targeted waivers from testing for areas where the disease has had significant impact.
