Jacqueline Susan Henderson, 65, of Paris, was arrested in the 1000 block of SW Loop 286 at 12:46 a.m. today. An officer stopped the vehicle she was driving after seeing it swerving and failing to drive in a single traffic lane. Henderson was believed to be intoxicated.
During the arrest, it was found that she had at least two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated and therefore this charge was enhanced to a felony, police said. She was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Pick-up theft under investigation
On Wednesday, police were called to the 200 block of 5th Street SW at 1:33 p.m. about a stolen vehicle. Officers were told a 1995 Gray Chevrolet pick-up was taken from the driveway. The investigation is ongoing.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 86 calls for service and arrested one person on Wednesday.
