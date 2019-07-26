The Paris News logo
Wilma Jean Shoopman, age 78, of Clarksville, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Memorial services are set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Abundant Life Worship Center, Assembly of God Church, with the Rev. Don Peek officiating.

