Good morning, Red River Valley!
Cooling is going to be the name of the game, at least through Thursday morning. But that won't get started in earnest until tonight. Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 55. It'll be blustery again today, although not near as much as Monday. The National Weather Service predicts winds of 5 to 15 mph from the west northwest and gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight we'll cool down to about 35 degrees, although gusty winds from the northwest will shave a few degrees off with wind chill. Winds will start out at about 10 to 15 mph and increase to about 20 mph after midnight with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Don't expect that to let up on Wednesday. Despite being mostly sunny, Wednesday's high is forecast at 45 degrees thanks to those blustery north northwest winds. And Wednesday night will be mostly clear, which will help the low fall to around 28 degrees.
Thursday will see things warm up again for a warming pattern that will get us back into the 60s for the weekend.
Batten down the hatches and hold your blanket tight, and this cool spell will be over before you know it. Have a great Tuesday!
