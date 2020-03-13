Declaration of Local Disaster for Public Health Emergency
The Declaration of Local Disaster for Public Health Emergency that was issued by Judge Clay Jenkins

A state of emergency has been declared in Dallas county.

“Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced Thursday night that he has filed a Declaration of Local Disaster for Public Health Emergency and is issuing a community gatherings order effective 11 a.m. Friday,” NBC DFW said.

“The declaration came after Jenkins announced five additional cases of coronavirus in the county...bringing the total to eight.”

Of the five new cases, one has had no previous travel, indicating community spread.

Beginning ar 11 a.m. Friday, gatherings of more than 500 people are prohibited in the county.

Jennifer Bussey is the assistant managing editor of The Paris News. She can be contacted at jennifer.bussey@theparisnews.com or 903-785-8744.

