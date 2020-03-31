“Grab and go” meals will be available for Hugo Public Schools students during the following times and at the following locations during the state of emergency on Mondays-Thursdays.

Detroit ISD meal pickup begins at 10 a.m. Monday and Thursday each week. Delivery locations and estimated arrival time:

Rivercrest ISD Meal Program

Any child 18 years or younger, regardless of district, may receive a free breakfast and lunch during the school closure. Meals are grab and go style, and are offered from 9 to 10 a.m. at Rivercrest Elementary at the parent drop-off location on the south side of the buildling.

For pick-up locations in Talco and Bogata, contact Lisa Roach, child nutrition director, at 903-632-5205, ext. 3040 or email lroach@rivercrestisd.net, or the Rivercrest Administration office at 903-632-5205, ext. 4000.