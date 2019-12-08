It’s dangerous living in Texas. North and Central Texas are hit by tornadoes. South Texas sees hurricanes. The whole state is covered in insects, reptiles and other venomous critters capable of bringing down full grown animals larger than man. But the state’s politics can be downright deadly, too.
That’s the finding of an eight-month long investigation by ProPublica and Vox, in partnership with The Texas Tribune, as reported in today’s top story “The danger of being pregnant and uninsured in Texas.”
“Over three years, nearly 400 pregnant or new mothers died in Texas. Its system for helping the uninsured thwarts women at every turn, frustrates doctors and midwives, and incentivizes substandard care.” That’s the Tribune’s summary for the report — a story so long that it will take us several editions just to print it in its entirety. (The full story is available at www.theparisnews.com, texastribune.org and propublica.org.)
It’s a hard read, but one you shouldn’t shy away from. Unless you’ve been through what the story details, the findings will shock you. Mothers are being treated as incubators, not people. Doctors are caught between upholding their oath to provide care and inadequate state health insurance programs. Those who want to address the issues butt heads with lawmakers who refuse to acknowledge that in order to fully care for a fetus, care must also be provided to their mothers.
The result: “Texas has the highest rate of uninsured women of reproductive age in the country.”
For a state that’s rightly earned its reputation for its desire to protect the unborn, the cumbersome process of getting help that poor pregnant women must go through should be looked upon as a sin.
We can — and we must — do better. When our health insurance programs and policies leave one in six Texans without coverage, they’re not working. And it’s costing lives. People, including expectant mothers, would rather risk death than go visit the doctor when something is wrong because they can’t afford the bill and they can’t get timely access to state services that would help.
Yes, this is a problem that mainly affects the low-income families amongst us. But God finds value in their lives. Texas should, too.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.