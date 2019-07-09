JUNE 8 to JUNE 9
First Responder-Paris
9:40 to 10:04, 785 22nd St. NW.
9:57 to 10:06 a.m., 2220 W. Sherman St.
11:20 to 11:26 a.m., 215 41st St. NE.
2:58 to 3:12 p.m., 326 S. Main St.
3:44 to 3:45 p.m., Clarksville st.
6:01 to 6:13 p.m., 38 4th St. SW.
8:21 to 8:31 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
12:22 to 12:31 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
12:47 to 1:10 a.m., GWH/PHA.
1:10 to 1:21 a.m., 24 4th St. NW.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
1:38 to 2:01 p.m., 121 3rd St. NW.
3:12 to 3:52 p.m., 600 FR 2352.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
11:51 p.m. to 12:11 a.m., 320 Stone Ave.
Public Service
11:12 to 11:25 a.m., 3035 NE Loop 286.
11:31 a.m. to 12:26 p.m., 200 W. Houston St.
2:34 to 2:50 p.m., 1400 W. Washingron St.
6:09 to 6:18 p.m., 150 34th St. NW.
Out of Service
7:40 to 9:05 p.m., 2009 Bonham St.
