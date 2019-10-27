Staff Reports
Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the week of Oct. 25, 2019, include:
Zachary Dale Bryan to Lacee Nell Henry;
Nathan Eligio Frazier to Leslie Michelle Yarbrough;
Arturo Palos to Sydney Sue Case;
Jason Dale Todd to Allison Vawn Wolf;
Marty James Melvin to Darian Marie Smith;
Christopher Lee Penson to Lauren Mary Sandberg
Reginal Jermaine Young to Tanya Montana Murray;
James Ronald Melvin to Rodina Middleton;
James Earl Cooper to Elizabeth Ramirez Gomez;
Hayden Walker Briscoe to Blair Morgan Slagle;
Gene Autry Gray to Melody McCool;
Joshua Paul Plott to Savannah Leeann Babb;
Curt Albert Krumpe to Beverly Jean Baird;
Jason Ray Miller to Stephanie Christina Smith; and,
Joseph Andrew Potter to Anita Leanne Gordon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.