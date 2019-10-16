This week, North Lamar students are following daily movie themes with Tuesday’s being “Straight Outta Paris,” Wednesday’s “Space Jam,” “Back to the Future” on Thursday and “Friday Night Lights” on Friday.
The homecoming pep rally and naming of the homecoming king will begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the North Lamar High School gym, followed by the parade through North Lamar’s campus at 10. Trophies will be given to the top three floats along with a traveling spirit award.
The coronation of the homecoming queen is set for Friday night at 7 p.m. at R. L. Maddox Stadium with kickoff against the Sanger Indians at 7:30. North Lamar fans are invited to participate in the day’s events.
