North Lamar ISD administrators and police department surprised two of their teachers, Stacy Mobley and Jennifer Rutherford, Thursday morning by showing up at their houses unannounced to inform them they had been chosen as North Lamar’s Teachers of the Year.
Mobley, who teaches Chemistry Pre-AP and AP at the high school, was named the Secondary Teacher of the Year, and Rutherford, who teaches fourth grade at Aaron Parker, was named as the Elementary Teacher of the Year.
A parade led by two of North Lamar’s police cars arrived in front of the teachers’ homes with flashing lights, sirens, balloons and flowers.
Others nominated by their campuses are PE teacher Edye Ferguson at Higgins, second grade teacher Jennifer Haynie at Everett, fourth grade teacher Laura McKinney at Bailey and eighth grade Spanish and ESL teacher and athletic coach Chad Chalupa at Stone Middle School.
