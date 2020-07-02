Arville Mack Herron, 90, of Blossom, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 4 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Knights of Honor Cemetery with Mike Folmar officiating. A formal visitation is not scheduled, however, friends and family may pay their respects at the funeral home.
Mr. Herron, the son of Riley C. Herron and Winnie Finch Herron, was born June 8, 1930, in Blossom.
From 1949 to 1953, he served in the United States Air Force as a sergeant during the Korean Conflict. On Jan. 26, 1953, he married Oberia Lee Bramlett, building 67 years of family and memories.
Mack was a carpenter and a member of the Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Oberia Herron; children, Jeanette Wilson, Michael Herron and wife, Vanessa, and Ronald Herron and wife, Charity; eight grandchildren; sixteen great- grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Polly Bell and Loretta Weddle; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and five siblings, Florine Harris, Alma Net Morris, Opal Miears, Horris Herron and Jim Bob Young.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
