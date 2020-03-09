U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Sunday he had interacted with a person late last month at the Conservative Political Action Conference who has since tested positive for the new coronavirus.
“That interaction consisted of a brief conversation and a handshake,” Cruz said in a statement, adding that he has decided to stay at his home in Houston “until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction,” though the interaction did not meet the Center for Disease Control’s criteria for self-quarantine.
Cruz also said in his statement that while he had not experienced any symptoms, he had already consulted with authorities from the Houston Health Department and the Department of Health and Human Services, among others, along with Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and newly named White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
The conference was held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Port Washington, Maryland from Feb. 26-29.
“Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low,” Cruz said in his statement. “The medical authorities explicitly advised me that, given the above criteria, the people who have interacted with me in the 10 days since CPAC should not be concerned about potential transmission.”
There have been at least 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas, though health officials have not reported any cases of community spread of the virus.
This article first ran in The Texas Tribune, and can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.