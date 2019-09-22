Paris Public Works Department was kept busy at the end of the week inspecting and repairing three water main breaks across the city, the department reported. The department fixed two leak emergencies and responded to one non-emergency leak Thursday, said interim city manager Gene Anderson.
The first emergency leak was at 13th Street Northwest and Shiloh Street. The department received the call at about 7:30 a.m. and called in city crews. The department had the leak fixed by noon and the hole covered up by 3 p.m. Despite the loss of 8,000 to 10,000 gallons of water, no one was without service, Anderson said.
The second emergency water leak was at 1415 20th St. NE. The leak caused a loss of about 2,500 gallons of water, but was repaired by 11 a.m. and covered up after lunch. The department fixed the leak without turning customers’ water off, Anderson said.
“Customers may have experienced low pressure, but we didn’t receive any calls stating so,” he said.
The third leak, located at 20th Street Southeast and Cleveland Street, was a small leak the department will fix next week, Anderson said. They estimated it is an old 2-inch water line, but a non-emergency leak, he said.
