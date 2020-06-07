Vonnabeth Lee “Beth” Hooker, 76, of Paris, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home while surrounded by family.
Services are scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. David Phillips and the Rev. John Griswood officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home thirty minutes prior to the service. Private burial will be made in Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston.
Mrs. Hooker, the daughter of Earl Raymond Bly and Agnes Louise Mason Bly, was born Dec. 3, 1943, in Houston.
Her career as a detective with the Dallas Police Department spanned 34 years before her retirement in 2002. She held the certification of Master Peace Officer with the department.
Beth sang with the Red River Valley Old Fashion Hymn Singers. She had great faith in Christ and loved her family and church, Lakewood Baptist Church in Powderly.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Agnes Louise Bly and a sister, Amy L. Bly.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Hooker; her father, Earl Raymond Bly; two daughters, April Lee (Rick) and Holly Nestberg (Mark); a brother, Jay Bly; along with seven grandchildren and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.