Stone Middle School is reminding parents to use the time this summer to have their child’s immunization records updated before the 2020‐21 school year.
“Students who will be entering seventh grade in the fall will need to be current on their immunizations,” Stone Middle School nurse Jennifer Elrod said. “Texas State Law requires all students entering seventh grade to have their Tdap and MCV4 vaccines up to date or have satisfied one of the statutory recognized exemptions.”
Under the Texas State Law, students are required to have one booster dose of a tetanus/diphtheria/pertussis‐containing vaccine for entry into the seventh grade. These students must also show proof of having the meningococcal vaccine.
“Having proof of these two immunizations will speed up the enrollment process in August,” Elrod said. “To make the transition into seventh grade a smooth one, we encourage parents to have their child’s updated records submitted to the school nurse prior to Aug. 1.”
Records may be emailed to Elrod at jelrod@northlamar.net or dropped off at the North Lamar ISD Administration Office at 3130 N. Main St. between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday.
