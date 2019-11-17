Prairiland LOGO

Prairiland ISD trustees will consider a personnel matter behind closed doors when the board meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the administration building,466 FM 196 S.

The board also is to look at a targeted improvement plan for the Deport Elementary campus, required by the Texas Education Agency because of low scores on this year’s accountability report issued in August by the state agency.

Trustees also are to approve a budget amendment and an October 2019 tax report.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

