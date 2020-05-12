A positive test result for a 30-year-old Lamar County man brings the county's virus case count to 105, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
Health district director Gina Prestridge earlier today reported the county's sixth virus related death, the first not associated with the Paris Healthcare Center outbreak.
Seven of the cases are travel-related, while 98 are community spread. Twenty four cases are considered recovered.
All test results associated with nursing home testing and Paris returned negative results today, Prestridge said, with 20 test results pending.
The cases break down as follows:
- 10-19: 2 males, 1 female
- 20-29: 1 male, 7 females
- 30-39: 6 males, 5 females
- 40-49: 4 males, 11 females
- 50-59: 5 males, 8 females
- 60-69: 14 males, 16 females
- 70-79: 5 males, 9 females
- 80 plus: 6 males, 5 females
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.