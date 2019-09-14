SEP. 13 to SEP. 14
Paris Police Department
Brandon Alan Hargis, 29: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Mitchell Wayne Dyson, 3-: Speeding, no restricted Class M licenses, display expired license plates.
James Chad Black, 22: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Angel Alexcey Reynoso, 21: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Reno Police Department
Michael Dale Thomas Jr., 31: Motion to adjudicate guilt/abandon/endanger a child/criminal neglect (two counts).
Department of Public Safety
Elmer Don Culp, 46: Driving while license invalid with previous conviction or suspension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.