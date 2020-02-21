Good morning, Red River Valley!
Brrr! Temperatures sure fell out, didn't they? The overnight low fell to about 27 degrees, and so yes, it's still winter. But the sun will come out and we will warm up - some.
With high pressure firmly in place, our skies will be sunny and the high will get to about 48 degrees. And as the sun goes down, without much in the way of clouds to hold in the daytime heating, tonight's low will fall again to freezing, right at about 32 degrees. During the evening, winds will shift to come from the south, and that will begin to bring back some moisture, according to the National Weather Service.
High clouds will filter into the skies Saturday as temperatures rise into the mid 50s. Although that moisture will be duking it out in the sky with drier air from the north, forecast models are showing sufficient moisture Sunday for a 40% chance of showers. That is if the moisture can overcome the cap. Rain chances should fall into Sunday night, as we head into a warm and dry start to the work week.
So the forecast isn't all roses, but at least we'll have a beautiful day. Have a great Friday!
