Stolen pick-up truck recovered
A stolen 2016 Chevrolet pick-up truck was recovered in the 1900 block of North Main Street at about 12:31 p.m. Thursday. Detective Stone with the Auto Theft Task Force met with a person that was attempting to register the vehicle. The person had just purchased the vehicle and the title they produced was fraudulent, Stone said. Stone later learned that the vehicle had been reported as stolen out of Wharton. The vehicle was taken to the police department until it could be returned to the owner.
The investigation continues.
Two arrested for suspected controlled substances
Officers were performing a security check at Booker T. Washington Homes at about 12:30 a.m. Friday when they encountered three people sitting in a vehicle. When the officers spoke to the occupants, they saw what they believed to be marijuana in plain view, they reported. Markeith Bernard Wallace, 42, of Paris, was arrested and charged with possession of suspected marijuana. When the officers searched Wallace, he also had what was believed to be methamphetamine, officers reported. Wallace was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Wallace was arrested and will be taken to Lamar County Jail. Another passenger was also arrested for possession of suspected marijuana. The driver of the vehicle was released without any charges.
Calls for service: Police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested 9 people Thursday.
