MAU Workforce will hold a virtual hiring event on Thursday.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., MAU will be looking for machine operators for Kimberly Clark. To participate, go online to www.mau.com/paris-event and fill out the sign-up form. If participants fill out the sign-in form during instant view hours, an MAU representative will be in contact shortly.
A press release for the event stated that because of the urgent need for these positions, representatives will be available for limited, early registration before the event. Those are available on first come, first serve.
