OCT. 30 to OCT. 31
Paris Police Department
Daniel Brent Pee, 44: Fugitive from justice/failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance.
Miguel DeValle Johnson, 31: Two counts of capias pro fine/driving while license invalid, motion to revoke/possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Ramecia Dasjon Mayfield, 31: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated BAC at least 0.15.
Carey Lean Mays Sr., 44: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 4-200 grams, resisting arrest/search/transport, abandoning or endangering a child/criminal negligence, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shere Autumn Hawthorn, 31: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1, 4-200 grams, abandoning or endangering a child/criminal negligence, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine/display expired license plates, capias pro fine/failure to display driver’s license.
Aaron Scott Murrell, 34: Driving while intoxicated third or more offense, driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility, improper driver’s license for vehicle type, unsafe speed, driving while intoxicated third or more offense, intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle/count one.
Lamar County Constable Precinct 5
Kirk James Tanner, 57: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence, interference with emergency call.
Andrea Lenea Gray, 33: Motion to revoke/property theft of less than $100 with previous conviction, capias pro fine/property theft.
