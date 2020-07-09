The Paris Municipal Band is set to perform at 8 p.m. Friday and again at 8 p.m. July 17 at the Love Civic Center pavilion, 2025 S Collegiate Drive in Paris.
Band director Joe Watson announced the concerts on Facebook, and he encourages the community to come "listen to some great music."
The City of Paris has said it will not allow food trucks to set up due to Covid-19 concerns.
