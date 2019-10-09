Belinda Edmonson Miller, 57, of Paris, died at 4:56 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Heritage House of Paris.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home. Private burial will be in Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. until service time on Thursday.
Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Belinda was born on Aug. 23, 1962, in Paris to Robert Lee and Mary Sue Bradford Edmonson. She worked at Paris Packaging for 8 years followed by her employment at Kimberly-Clark for 10 years. She was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include her two children, Rusty Hamil and wife, Christy, of Paris and Kelli Luna and husband, Thomas, of Valliant, Oklahoma; her mother, Mary Sue Edmonson; five grandchildren, Dillon and Lauren Hamil and Aleiah, Alexi, and Allison Luna; and three brothers, Randy Edmonson and wife, Valerie, Roger Edmonson and wife, Lisa and Roy Edmonson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Lee Edmonson.
Online condolences may be made to Mrs. Miller’s family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
