Good morning, Red River Valley!
We've reached the end of the work week and we're going to enter the weekend in style - it's going to be a sunny, warm and slightly breezy day with a high near 72.
The high pressure system that's given us sunny days will continue to move east today, making way for a mid-level system with cool air that could spark an isolated shower or two overnight. There's a 20% chances of rain after 1 a.m., then we'll see increasing clouds and a low of 54.
That will lead into a mostly sunny Saturday with a high near 78. Saturday night should be mostly clear with a low around 53, then expect a sunny Sunday with a high near 83 as winds transition from the north to the south. Storm chances return Sunday night, now 80% for the region, before trailing off Monday morning.
