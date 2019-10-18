Good morning, Red River Valley!

We've reached the end of the work week and we're going to enter the weekend in style - it's going to be a sunny, warm and slightly breezy day with a high near 72.

The high pressure system that's given us sunny days will continue to move east today, making way for a mid-level system with cool air that could spark an isolated shower or two overnight. There's a 20% chances of rain after 1 a.m., then we'll see increasing clouds and a low of 54.

Sunday-Monday storms.jpg

The next storm system to affect the region will arrive Sunday night. Rain chances are highest generally along and east of Interstate 35. Some severe weather may be possible, but confidence in the severe weather threat is low at this time. A cold front will sweep across the region with this storm system bringing cooler temperatures back early next week. Check back for updates as we get closer to Sunday!

That will lead into a mostly sunny Saturday with a high near 78. Saturday night should be mostly clear with a low around 53, then expect a sunny Sunday with a high near 83 as winds transition from the north to the south. Storm chances return Sunday night, now 80% for the region, before trailing off Monday morning.

It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so let's get it started right with a great Friday!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

