The Celebrate America Parade has been cancelled "out of an abundance of caution," board member Alan Boyd said.
"We had a meeting late this afternoon, and because of all the governor is saying needs to take place, ... we decided it would be best to hold off," he said.
The board had no way to guarantee the crowds would follow social distancing guidelines, he said.
"With the cases going up like they have been, plus the insurance we take out to cover ourselves as board members, they won't cover anything Covid-related," Boyd said.
The board decided to focus on next year, he said.
"We'll be back bigger and better next year," Boyd said.
