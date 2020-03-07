With more than 89,000 infections and over 3,000 deaths globally, COVID-19 has prompted government warnings and travel restrictions. Washington state health officials announced a second death, and researchers said the virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected. A woman in San Antonio was released from quarantine before health officials learned she tested positive for the virus. How concerned are you about this outbreak?
