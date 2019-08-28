On Aug. 22, 2019, Paul H. Pomroy, of Lewisville, Texas, passed away at 74 years old, after a long fight against cancer.
Paul was born on Nov. 6, 1944, in Paris, Texas. He graduated from Paris High School in 1963 and attended Paris Junior College with a baseball scholarship. From there Paul ran a grocery store in Paris, married Mary and had two children, Paul Jr. and Deidra.
In 1974 Paul moved to Lewisville to start a career in home building and real estate. With his experience and time he decided to create his own business and become the Best Handyman Ever!
In June 1990 Paul and Amanda Pomroy had their daughter, Abby.
Paul’s hobbies were fishing, golf, enjoying the Rangers, ping-pong, playing volleyball during pool parties and most of all spending time with his family each and every moment that he could.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Houston and Ethel Pomroy; and his brother, John William Pomroy.
Paul is survived by his wife, Amanda; his children, Paul Jr. and his wife, Susan, Deidra and Abby; his sister, Barbara Doyal; and grandchildren, Macy Dale, Paul Pomroy III (Trey), Megan Martin and Brett Martin.
Services were at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home on Monday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m.
A special thank you to the doctors and nurses with Paul during his remaining days. Most of all an amazing thank you to his oncologist doctors, Dr. Michael Park and Dr. Charles Lee who loved and cared for him deeply.
