Powderly Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a hamburger fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 12, to raise funds for Lona Handley, assistant fire chief Edward Handley's wife, who is battling cancer.
Lona was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, and the department is raising support for her treatment. The fundraiser will feature live and silent auctions, food and performances from Stacey Musgrove and the Stoney Creek Band. Entry is $10 per person; kids under 5 years old get in free. The event will run 4 to 8 p.m. at Drake’s Party Barn in Powderly.
