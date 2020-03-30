MARCH 27 to MARCH 30
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
1:55 to 2:03 p.m., 750 N Collegiate Drive.
9:09 to 9:22 p.m., 1800 Polk St.
First Responder - Paris
12:11 to 12:58 p.m., FM 79/FM 2352.
12:33 to 12:41 p.m., 2345 E Cherry St.
6:23 to 6:50 p.m., 2466 FM 137.
7 to 7:06 p.m., 2645 W Houston St.
3:43 to 3:56 a.m., 305 SW 4th St.
9:05 to 9:15 a.m., 2645 W Houston St.
3:38 to 3:58 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
6:04 to 6:14 a.m., 2345 E Cherry St.
9:25 to 9:46 a.m., 3705 Eagle Bend Drive.
11:37 to 11:53 p.m., SE Loop 286/SE 3rd St.
12:41 to 1:39 a.m., 347 NE 35th St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
3:58 to 4:10 p.m., 1400 Fairfax St.
Public Service
12:35 to 12:45 p.m., 1400 W Austin St.
5:41 to 5:51 p.m., 2345 E Cherry St.
11:51 p.m. to 12:10 a.m., 100 W Neagle Ave.
2:36 to 2:53 a.m., 130 SE 25th St.
9:31 to 9:42 a.m., 2345 E Cherry St.
6:10 to 6:13 p.m., 2345 E Cherry St.
