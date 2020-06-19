Ms. Dahlia Irene Jenkins, age 92, passed away at 6:14 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Heritage House of Paris, in Paris, Texas.
She was born on May 12, 1928, in Pin Hook, Texas, the daughter of Emmett Thurman Ramsey and Beulah Jordan Ramsey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee Jenkins; a son, Ronald Jenkins; her parents; one brother, Grady Ramsey; sisters, Grace Smith and Willie Dean Shaffer.
Dahlia retired as a Merle Norman Cosmetic store owner in Paris.
She is survived by her children, Pam Montgomery, of Heath, Randa Carol Copeland, of Paris, Chip Jenkins, of Weatherford; and her younger sister, Linda Cole, of Paris.
She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Julie and Wesley Romans, of Paris, Ash Christian, of New York City, Randy Lee Jenkins, of Paris, Alex Jenkins, of Paris and Renee Cohen and wife, Vanessa Cohen and their daughter, Chloe Cohen, of Seattle Washington; several great-grandchildren, Weston, Claudia, Wrylee and Audra Romans, Damon and Kortni Toon, Faith Jenkins and Dakota Jenkins; plus great-great-grandchildren, Dylan and Halle Toon; and special friends, Mary Odom, Becky Young and Brian Robbins.
A private service for family and special friends will be held at Long Cemetery in Powderly at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, with the Rev. Sam Calk officiating. She will be buried next to her husband, Edward, son, Ronald and son-in-law, Larry Copeland.
Online condolences may be made to the Jenkins family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
