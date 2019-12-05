WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced today that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
''Our democracy is what is at stake," Pelosi said. "The president leaves us no choice but to act."
Pelosi delivered the announcement as Democrats push toward a vote, possibly by Christmas.
She said she was authorizing the drafting of articles of impeachment "sadly but with confidence and humility."
"The president's actions have seriously violate the Constitution," Pelosi said.
At the heart of the impeachment probe is a July call with the president of Ukraine, in which Trump pressed the leader to investigate Democrats and political rival Joe Biden as Trump was withholding aid to the country.
On Wednesday, Pelosi met behind closed doors with her Democratic caucus, asking, "Äre you ready?"
The answer was a resounding yes, according to those in the room.
Democrats are charging toward a Christmastime vote on removing the 45th president, a situation Pelosi hoped to avoid but which now seems inevitable.
The Democratic leader drew from the constitution and the intent of the Founding Fathers. She made the morning statement from the speaker's offices at the Capitol, the same location where she declared the formal launch of the House investigation into Trump's actions toward Ukraine.
Trump tweeted that if Democrats "are going to impeach me, do it now, fast." He said he wants to get on to a "fair trial" in the Senate. The president also said that Democrats have "gone crazy."
Three leading legal scholars testified Wednesday to the House Judiciary Committee that Trump's attempts to have Ukraine investigate Democratic rivals are grounds for impeachment, bolstering the Democrats' case.
A fourth expert called by Republicans warned against rushing the process, arguing this would be the shortest of impeachment proceedings, with the "thinnest" record of evidence in modern times, setting a worrisome standard.
Trump is alleged to have abused the power of his office by putting personal political gain over national security interests, engaging in bribery by withholding $400 million in military aid Congress had approved for Ukraine; and then obstructing Congress by stonewalling the investigation.
