JULY 27 to JULY 29
Paris Police Department
Jennifer Michelle Patterson, 42: Tampering/fabricating physical evidence.
Stacey Lee Greene, 20: Criminal tresspass, resisting arrest/search/transport.
Kenneth Crittenden III, 18: Unlawful carrying weapon.
Henry Franklin King, 65: Driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspension.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Scott Michael Everson, 38: Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 less than 1 gram, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to report non-injury accident, no liability insurance, expired registration.
Clement Crittenden, 52: County court commit/driving while intoxicated second offense.
