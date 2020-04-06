Delta County Emergency Coordinating Services is seeking personal protective equipment donations now before the county records its first confirmed case of Covid-19.
“We’ve got enough to last us for a time,” Delta County Emergency Services Coordinator Tanner Crutcher said, “... but you don’t know how many cases there will be.”
Delta and Red River counties are the only neighboring counties with no confirmed Covid-19 cases, but they are surrounded by counties that do. Hunt County on Sunday reported its 12th case of Covid-19 while Lamar County reported its seventh. Hopkins County on Saturday reported its fourth case.
Personal protective equipment donated to Delta County Emergency Coordinating Services will go to the jail and first responders who need it, Crutcher said. Right now, emergency services are finding ways to sanitize existing equipment to reuse what they can, and they are implementing more procedures on the front end to reduce exposure, he said.
Supply chains for the equipment nationwide are back-ordered and struggle to keep enough protective gear in stock.
“There is a process for local government entities to acquire medical PPE from the state, but as you can imagine, they too are experiencing the same struggles that we are and the requests far exceed the supply,” Crutcher wrote on Facebook.
Luckily, some help has arrived.
“I just got off the phone with the EMS director, and he got some for us,” Crutcher said. “It was pretty good timing.”
But it still might not be enough. The county is seeking N95 masks, surgical masks, surgical gloves, isolation gowns, face shields, goggles, hand sanitizer and sanitizing supplies. Donations may be dropped off in the donation box on the steps of the east doors of the Delta County Courthouse, 200 W. Dallas Ave., the doors between the courthouse and First National Bank.
For information, call Crutcher at 903-243-7419.
