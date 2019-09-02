Bulletin Board

TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Allan Hubbard and Shelly Brazille will discuss the Homeless Coalition.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
WEDNESDAY
Walk & Talk: Active community walking group, 8:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday and Fridays through Oct. 23, Oak Park Gym, 2515 Bonham St. all ages welcome, sponsored by city of Paris, call 903-784-9266 for information.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crichet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train: 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
