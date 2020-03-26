Lawana N. Kelley Smallwood, 86, of Paris, died at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at her home. A graveside service is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Forest Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Mickey Kelley officiating. No formal visitation hour will be observed. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Lawana was born Aug. 16, 1933, to John R. and Nellie M. Rector Kelley in Clarksville, Texas. She was a homemaker and member of Graham Street Baptist Church.
Mrs. Smallwood was preceded in death by her parents; four daughter, three infants, Mary Nell, Janice Kay and Pamela Diane, and Myra Nell Hicks Mabb; two brothers, James and Kenneth Kelley; and one stepson, Gary Smallwood.
She is survived by a son, Richard Hicks; stepson, Danny Smallwood and wife, Miriam; eight grandchildren, Corey Hicks, Erica Smith and husband, Jamie, Aaron Mabb and wife, Olivia, Ashley Clement and husband, Matt, Jessica Callaway and husband, Jason, Phillip Smallwood and wife, Tami, Jeremy Smallwood, and Tonya Johnson; 20 great-grandchildren; three brothers, J.C. Kelley and wife, Barbara, Gordon Kelley and Mickey Kelley and wife, Kay; eight sisters, Betty Hardy and husband, Chuck, Sue Moore and husband, Junior, Patsy Kelley, Joyce Martin, Peggy Cross and husband, Tom, Reba Robertson, Shirley Kelley and Sandra Kelley; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Kelley; and numerous extended family members.
