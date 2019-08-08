Due to the Tuesday arrest of 19-year-old Eric Gabriel Basham of Paris, Paris police investigators said they were able to solve four burglaries that occurred during last weekend.
Basham has now been identified, arrested and charged with the burglary of the building in the 1000 block of South Collegiate Drive, the building in the 900 block of South Collegiate Drive, the building in the 400 block of North Collegiate Drive, and the building in the 300 block of 20th Street NE.
Basham is in the Lamar County Jail awaiting arraignment, police said. He was detained without bond, online records show.
Paris man arrested for parole violation
Christopher Wade Atteberry, 48, of Paris, was arrested at 12:52 a.m. today on an outstanding parole violation warrant after police said they saw him walking through residential yards in the 1900 block of East Cherry Street in the dark.
He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he was held this morning without bond, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 92 calls for service and arrested seven people Wednesday.
