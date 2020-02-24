Hit-and-run sends cyclist to hospital
A hit-and-run Friday evening sent a 17-year-old bicyclist to Paris Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries, Paris police said.
Police were called to the 400 block of SE 12th Street SE at 8:26 p.m., where they learned the cyclist was traveling south when a vehicle struck him from behind. The vehicle had fled the scene before the officer arrived, but was later found, officers said.
The rider was listed this morning in stable condition. No charges have been filed at this time. The incident is under investigation.
A second hit-and-run was reported to police at 9:24 p.m. Friday. Police were told a man driving a gold Chevrolet Malibu intentionally struck a white Chevrolet pickup while the owner was attempting to exit it in the 700 block of 1st Street SW. The suspect in the Malibu then fled the scene, police said. No one was injured during the incident, and the investigation continues.
No injuries in shots fired call
Paris police responded to a shots fired call in the 1000 block of 10th Street NE at 10:19 p.m.m Sunday. It was reported that someone had shot at a residence while two people were inside.
No one was injured and the incident is under investigation.
Police open investigation in burglary, assault
At 7:54 p.m. Friday, Paris police were called to a home burglary in the 600 block of 42nd Street SW, where they were told a 17-year-old girl had come to the residence, forced her way in and assaulted a 34-year-old complainant. The complainant did not seek any medical treatment, police said.
The incident is under investigation.
Police: Furniture stolen in business burglary
Paris police responded to a business burglary in the 1200 block of Bonham Street at 9:22 a.m. Friday, where the building’s owner said someone had kicked the front door open and had stolen several pieces of furniture.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 226 calls for service, and arrested seven people during the weekend.
