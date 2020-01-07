Terry Mack Moore, age 66, of Detroit, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in South Africa. Terry was born in Clarksville to Emmitt and Imogene Fogleman Moore on Dec. 6, 1953.
He was a 1972 graduate of Detroit High School. Terry married Andrea Bray on Oct. 2, 2009. He was employed with Kellogg, Brown and Root Company and was overseas at the time of his death.
Terry Mack was a lifelong resident of Detroit. In his younger days, he was an avid cowboy and loved performing in Rodeos. Bulldogging was his first love. Driving a truck and hauling cattle followed a close second. In his later years, Terry Mack changed careers and dedicated the majority of his time working as a contractor overseas. When he was home, he enjoyed riding his Harley and reminiscing with friends.
His parents; daughter, Rachel Moore; sister, Sandra Gene Moore; nieces, Amy and Tracy Moore; and grandniece Kellie Moore Smallwood, all preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Andrea Bray Moore, of Detroit; step-daughter, Brailey Berryhill, of Detroit; daughter, Melinda Davis, of Mississippi; brothers, Garry Moore and wife, Carol and Blaine Moore, both of Gilmer; and a nephew, Ricky Dale Moore and wife, Monica, of Gilmer.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Lindeman Chapel of Clarksville Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tracy Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Detroit Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends one hour before service time at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Bruce Emery, David Barnett, Thurman Russell, George Finley, Ricky Dale Moore and John Tyler Wims. Honorary Pallbearer is Brandon Bray.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
