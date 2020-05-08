Those wanting a Covid-19 test provided by the Texas National Guard and who have not yet registered may do so on site, according to an official there.
“We will ask someone not yet registered to pull over to a designated area and make the phone call to 512-83-2400,” the guardsman said.
Testing at Paris Fire Station No. 4, 2010 24th SE, continues until 5 p.m. today and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.
To register in advance, visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.
Only those with Covid-19 symptoms will be tested. Symptoms include the following:
- Fever and/or chills
- Cough (dry or productive)
- Fatigue
- Body Aches muscle or joint pain
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Headaches
- Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- Nasal congestion
- Loss of taste and/or smell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.